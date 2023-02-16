Woman charged following fatal road crash in Scottish Borders

A 58-year-old woman has been arrested and charged following a fatal crash which happened in the Scottish Borders in February last year.

Stuart Finnie, aged 30, from Gavinton near Duns died at the scene of the incident when his Seat Ibiza collided with the woman’s Mini at 8:35am on Tuesday 1 February 2022.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland confirmed the woman has been charged in connection with the crash on the A6091 near Melrose, and that a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...