The family of a retired couple who died following a crash on the A66 have said they will be missed by the "entire community".

Martin Gareth Evans and his wife Patricia Mary Evans of High Brigham, near Cockermouth, died in the crash on Monday.

Their family have since paid tribute to the couple, who lived in the village of Brigham for over 40 years.

They said: "Retired couple Pat and Gareth lived in Brigham for over 40 years, and enjoyed many happy hours on the Lake District fells. Much loved by their family, friends and all that knew them, they gave so much to the community throughout their lives.

"Gareth worked as an industrial chemist at Sellafield, and Pat taught maths, first at Newlands and later at Stainburn School.

"They were long term members of St. John's Church, Workington and were integral to bellringing, choirs and music groups, both in the local area and further afield.

"They will be remembered and sadly missed by their children, family and the entire community."

The collision occurred on the A66, between the Bridgefoot roundabout and Stainburn roundabout, near Workington at 5.53pm on Monday, 13 February.

Officers are continuing to appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision or has relevant dash-cam footage to get in touch.

