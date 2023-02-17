Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson is hoping his side can get back to winning ways against Colchester United on Saturday.

The Blues are currently on a three match winless run and suffered a shock 4-0 defeat at home to Mansfield Town on Tuesday evening.

Next up for Paul Simpson's side is the visit of 16th placed Colchester United to Brunton Park.

When discussing the recent slump in form Simpson alluded to natural peaks and troughs of the game.

He said: " Because it is football, that is how it works unfortunately sometimes.

"We have a group of players who have performed really well this season who still want to go out and perform.

"Unfortunately we have come up against opposition who have been better than us. Mansfield on Tuesday night were better than us in most departments.

"If that is the case then you come away with nothing.

"The players are still a good group. They haven’t changed or became a bad group overnight.

"The only way we can effect what has gone on over the last couple of weeks is to go out and put on a performance and show everyone what we are like.”

Simpson believes that if his side go back to doing what lifted them to third in the league table then they will get back to winning ways sooner rather than later.

He said: "You can do every qualification or every coaching badge but nobody ever gives you a bucket of confidence to give to players.

"Confidence comes from within. It comes from doing things properly. From preparing properly to going out there and working really hard and if you do that then your confidence starts to come back.

"We are encouraging the players and we have shown them what they have done so well over the entire season.

"We have also shown them situations where they need to be better and we hope the players will be able to put it into practice.

"When they do this then confidence starts to come back and when you are sitting third you are not as low as a snake’s belly, you are in a good position anyway. So we have just got to make sure we keep going."

Colchester United may be sitting in 16th in League Two, however, they are unbeaten in their last five matches, conceding just three goals in those matches.

Simpson is under no illusions that a difficult match awaits his side at Brunton Park.

He said: "I think any football supporters who look at current form have got enough intelligence to know that Saturday’s result is not a foregone conclusion.

"It is going to be a tough game for us. The league table might say one thing about Colchester but the form guide tells you it is totally different to that. They are the form team in the league and we are not.

"So on current form they are probably the favourites but on league position then we are.

"So we have got to make sure we show everybody why we are sat third in the league and hopefully by the end of the game we are in third and in a stronger position in terms of the points total."

Simpson believes that every match between now and the end of the season will be a challenge for his side with clubs up and down the division scrapping for points.

Speaking as he looks ahead to the rest of the campaign, he said: "Every game between now and the end of the season is going to be a tough challenge.

"We have got about 15 matches left and nobody is going to come to Brunton Park and roll over and let us tickle their bellies.

"They are going to be working hard to make it really difficult for us. We know it is going to be a challenge for us.

"What we do hope is that the players can rise to that challenge and give a performance that will get us the result."

