A yellow warning for wind is in place for the Scottish Borders as Storm Otto hits the region.

The Met Office released the warning which came into effect at 5am on Friday and is expected to remain in place until 2pm the same day.

Very strong winds developed through Friday morning.

The Met Office have released this information as to what disruption to expect.

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. High-sided vehicles may be particularly prone in this set-up.

Some roads and bridges may close

Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen

Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible

A Met Office statement said: "A spell of very strong winds is expected during Friday morning, easing from the west during the afternoon.

"Winds will be strongest over, and immediately to the east of high ground, with gusts of 55-65 mph.

"Gusts as high as 75 mph are possible, particularly for some of the more exposed trans-Pennine routes. High-sided vehicles may be particularly impacted."

TransPennine Express have urged customers travelling through the Scottish Borders on the East Coast line to check before they travel.

Paul Staples, fleet director for TransPennine Express said: “Our number one priority is to keep our customers and colleagues safe, and we will be doing all we can to keep people moving in difficult conditions.

“We are urging anyone travelling across the affected routes to plan ahead and follow the guidance provided.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...