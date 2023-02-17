A man from Cumbria who died on a walking trip in the Scottish Highlands has been described as “larger than life”.

Jarek Ringart, from Whitehaven, died on Friday, 10 February during a hike at the Three Sisters of Glen Coe after getting into difficulty.

The 43-year-old was part of a group of six friends who had got into difficulty in the area of Stob Coire nan Lochan.

Glencoe and Lochaber mountain rescue teams responded to the incident, and Mr Ringart’s body was recovered near the summit.

The rest of the group had made it to safety.

His friends described Mr Ringart’s trip to the Highlands as a new adventure for him, adding he “loved the great big outdoors, hiking, and getting to the top of every hill, fell and mountain.”

They added: “That’s where he left his heart.

“Jarek was larger than life. Always smiling, helping others. Only a few weeks ago he was hiking in Yorkshire in support of the Wielka Orkiersta Swiatecznej pomocy – the biggest Polish charity event.

“He meant so much to so many, but he was truly the world to his wife and daughter. Beata and Anastazja have to deal with the aftermath of his sudden departure and are trying to deal with everything as it comes.”

Police Scotland said that on Friday, the alarm was raised at 2.45pm and a coastguard helicopter was called in to assist with the rescue operation.

