A man has died following a serious collision near Carlisle Airport.

Police were called to a stretch of the A689 at 8am this morning (Saturday 18 February).

The collision involved a silver Kia Picanto and a white Land Rover. As result of the collision, the driver of the Kia a man sadly died at scene.

The driver of the Land Rover, a man was taken to the Cumberland Infirmary to be treated for minor injuries.

Necessary diversions are in place, but motorists are asked to avoid the road while recovery continues. The road remains closed at this time.

