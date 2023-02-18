Man dead after incident in Galashiels, woman arrested
A man has died following an incident at a property in Galashiels.
Police were called to an incident at a property on Chris Paterson Place in the town, at around 6pm on Friday (17 February), to reports of an injured man.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said:
“The 40-year-old was taken to Borders General Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
“A 38-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.
“The incident occurred within a dwelling and officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation. There was no risk to the wider community.”
