Woman charged after death of man in Galashiels

A woman has been charged following the death of a man in Galashiels.

Police were called to reports of an injured man at a property on Chris Paterson Place in Galashiels around 6pm on Friday 17 February. A 40-year-old - who has since been identified as Brian Kowbel, was taken to Borders General Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A 37-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with his death. She is expected to appear at Selkirk Sheriff Court on Monday 20 February.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The incident occurred within a dwelling and officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation. There was no risk to the wider community.”

