Catch up on Representing Border - 20th February 2023

Tonight's Representing Border comes from the Assembly Rooms in Edinburgh with highlights of Scottish Labour's annual conference. We report on Sir Keir Starmer and Anas Sarwar's keynote speeches as they claim Labour offers the change Scotland needs. But it was the change last week at the top of government that dominated the gathering, with the party hoping to profit from the resignation of Nicola Sturgeon. Peter MacMahon asks Anas Sarwar about the impact of the First Minister's decision to quit and if Labour will now offer more powers to Holyrood in an attempt to win back voters who abandoned the party for the SNP.

