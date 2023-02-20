The Labour Party has selected Julie Minns as its candidate to represent Carlisle at the next general election.

Ms Minns has previously been the chair of the Friends of Carlisle Victorian and Turkish baths.

She said: " I am humbled by the support of Carlisle Labour members who have selected me as their candidate for the next General Election."

A party spokesperson said: "Congratulations to our new Labour Candidate for Carlisle. The Tories are out of ideas, more interested in fighting amongst themselves than governing, the people of Carlisle deserve better. Julie will campaign tirelessly and be a strong voice for Carlisle."

Conservative John Stevenson has held the Carlisle constituency since 2010. It had previously been under Labour since 1964 with Ronald Lewis and Eric Martlew serving as MPs.

The date of the next general election has not yet been confirmed. The latest that an election could be announced would be in December 2024, five years after the last one in 2019.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...