Police have arrested a man who helped the killers of Carlisle man Ryan Kirkpatrick a week after launching a hunt.

Ross Neville, 32 had his sentence increased on Tuesday 14 February from a Community Payback Order to a prison term of one year and ten months. He then failed to report to police when ordered to do so.

Cumbria police confirmed that he was located and arrested in the Durham area.

In December, Neville pleaded guilty to assisting an offender after he aided Kane Hull and Liam Porter while they tried to evade police after murdering Mr Kirkpatrick. Olivia Memmory, 22 and Michael Celmins, 32 were also sentenced.

His sentence was increased last week at the Appeal Court under the Unduly Lenient Scheme.

Celmins, of Irthington, Carlisle, was originally sentenced to one year in jail. His sentence was increased to two years.

Memmory, of Cummersdale, near Carlisle was jailed for 19 months. Her sentence remains unchanged.

