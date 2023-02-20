Scottish Borders council is encouraging residents to look out for and act on any concerns they have about vulnerable adults they suspect are at risk of harm.

20 February is Adult Support and Protection Awareness day and the campaign aims to draw attention to the risk of neglect, self-neglect, self-harm, physical, psychological, financial or sexual harm for some adults who may be unable to safeguard themselves.

The particular focus this year is neglect or self-neglect, which can occur when someone is not being cared for properly, either by themselves or by someone responsible for them.

Chair of the council's Public Protection Committee Alan Small said: “Here in the Borders, our services are committed to working together to make sure people know that abuse in any form is wrong, that support is available and that everyone has a responsibility to look out for and report any concerns they may have.“

National Adult Support and Protection Coordinator Brenda Walker said: "It’s sometimes hard to see when someone is struggling to manage, or you might feel you don’t want to interfere.

"Sharing your concern is the right thing to do and can allow support to be offered. Right now, many people are finding it even more difficult, and the cost of living crisis is making already challenging situations worse.“

