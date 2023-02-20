Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the sudden death of a woman in Ulverston.

Police were contacted shortly before 1:30am today after a woman was found unconscious in the street in the area of County Square.

The woman, aged in her 20s, was subsequently declared deceased.

A 40-year-old woman and two men aged 28 and 61 are currently in police custody.

A cordon remains in place as officers continue their enquiries into this incident. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

