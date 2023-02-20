Three men have pleaded guilty to being involved in a Workington cannabis farm which had a potential value of almost £400,000.

Eneo Kamberi, 23, Esat Qama, 35, and Eriton Qato, 28, all from Bradford, appeared at Carlisle Crown Court this morning.

Also in court, appearing remotely over a video link, was a fourth man, Edwart Rrapushaj, 37, of no fixed address. He had pleaded guilty to an offence of cannabis production during a magistrates court hearing last month after his arrest.

Detectives charged the four men after a vehicle was stopped as it travelled on the M6 in Lancashire on Monday 16 January. On the same day, a cannabis farm was located within a property on Market Place in Workington.

This morning Kamberi, Qama, Qato and Rrapushaj were all remanded in custody by Judge Richard Archer. They are due to be sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court on 27 March.

The court appearance came on a day when Cumbria Police announced that they have seized drugs worth at least £730,000 during the first six weeks of 2023 alone.

