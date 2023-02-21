Kate Forbes still running for First Minister 'at the moment'

Kate Forbes has said she is still in the running to be Scotland's next First Minister "at the moment", as she came under sustained fire for her views on same sex marriage and gender.

The current Scottish Finance Secretary is one of three candidates standing to replace Nicola Sturgeon as both First Minister and SNP leader.

But Ms Forbes, a member of the Free Church of Scotland, lost some of her high profile supporters in the leadership contest after she said she would not have voted for gay marriage.

She also told Representing Border she would not take the UK Government to court to challenge its blocking of Scotland's Gender Recognition Reform Bill, which seeks to make it easier to legally change gender.

When asked whether a trans woman is a woman, Ms Forbes answered simply "I believe a trans woman is a biological male".

Ms Forbes was on maternity leave following the birth of her first child last year when she launched her campaign to succeed Ms Sturgeon on Monday.

Within hours she had revealed she would not have voted for same-sex marriage if she had been in Holyrood when the legislation was passed, with these comments seeing her lose the support of some high-profile backers, including employment minister Richard Lochhead, public finance minister Tom Arthur, and children's minister Clare Haughey.

Asked by STV News if she was still committed to seeing her campaign through, despite that loss of support, Ms Forbes said: "At the moment, yes."

She added "at the moment" she was committed to continuing her campaign until March 27 - when the ballot for SNP members to choose their party's new leader closes.

Ms Forbes, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and former community safety minister Ash Regan are all running in the contest to replace Nicola Sturgeon as SNP leader and First Minister following her surprise resignation announcement last week.

She added that she would defend the rights of LGBT+ people to live "free of harassment, fear and prejudice".

The Finance Secretary said: "My position on these matters is that I will defend to the hilt everybody's rights in a pluralistic and tolerant society, to live and to love free of harassment and fear."

Ms Regan took to Twitter to indicate her support for same-sex marriage, saying simply "love is love", while Mr Yousaf stated he would "always fight for the equal rights of others".