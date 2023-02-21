A man has died after a crash in west Cumbria.

An 80-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after a one-vehicle collision shortly before 8am on Tuesday 21 February on Ramsay Brow in Workington.

The crash involved a Vauxhall Corsa.

The road will remain closed while investigations continue.

Anyone with information relating to this incident can report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it, quoting incident number 33 of 21 February. You can also call 101.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

