The family and partner of a 26-year-old woman who died after being found unresponsive in Ulverston in Cumbria in the early hours of Monday 20 February, have paid tribute to her.

Holly Lambert lived in Ulverston, and was due to be married this summer.

Three people have been arrested in connection with her death and released on bail.

In a statement Holly's family said: "Holly was the life and soul of the party, lighting up every room she walked into.

"She had a big heart and loved everyone as everyone who met her loved her. Holly was one of a kind and always made us laugh. She always had a story to tell.

"Holly will be deeply missed by all of her friends and family, especially mother Stephanie and brother Benjamin."

Her partner said they were engaged, with their wedding due to take place this August.

Holly's partner said: "Holly was the most loving and caring person; she was the best person I know.

"Holly was my best friend, and we were so close for the three years we were together. Holly and I were engaged to be married and were preparing to marry on 5th August 2023.

"I will miss her terribly every day. Holly I will miss you every day – Your Tigger."

Detectives are appealing for the driver of a white-coloured saloon taxi that passed Coronation Hall onto New Market Street at 1.26am on Monday 20 February to contact them as they may be able to help officers with their enquiries.

Anyone else with further information is also being asked to get in touch with Cumbria Police.

