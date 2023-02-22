Catch up on Representing Border - 22nd February 2023

Tonight's programme has also the latest news on day three of the SNP leadership race. The long shot candidate Ash Regan calls for calm saying the mudslinging must stop. After her comments on gender and gay marriage it's still not clear if the embattled Finance Secretary Kate Forbes will remain in the contest. And the Health Secretary sets out his stall. Humza Yousaf tells Peter MacMahon winning independence will be a long haul.

