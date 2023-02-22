Dumfries Tattoo announces closure after search to find fresh volunteers

The Dumfries Tattoo and the charity behind the event in the South of Scotland has announced its closure and production of the Tattoo.

The charity on Wednesday confirmed its decision to wind-up and step back from producing the Dumfries Tattoo.

Dumfries Tattoo said the announcement came as a result of a failed attempt to attract new volunteers, coupled with rising costs and reduced funding received.

Commenting on the news, Chairman of the Board, Stuart Robb said: "The Tattoo has been a hit with the community for many years, and we are incredibly proud of everything that has been achieved."

The last Dumfries Tattoo, in 2022, seen the prominent event move from Dumfries Town Centre to the backdrop of the Crichton Memorial Church. Credit: Dumfries Tattoo

Performance Director, Gavin Gillon-Maxwell, who was part of the original team who set the event up in 2012 added: "Over the years we have seen so many acclaimed professional performers grace the streets of Dumfries, seldom is such a display of Military Massed Pipes and Drums seen outside the Edinburgh Tattoo.

"My thanks go to all the performers who have worked with us over the years to build the spectacle of the Tattoo to the event that it is known, and loved for, today."

In the announcement on Social Media, the trustees paid tribute to the many volunteers who have been involved in the building of the charity: "The trustees would like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to those who have supported our cause; performed in our events; or aided in building the event to the spectacle it has become."

Founded in 2008 the Dumfries Tattoo was run by a team of Directors & Trustees.

The Charity worked with the local community to bring the best local talent to the forefront of Scottish Music.

The organisation moved to become a registered charity in January 2020.

