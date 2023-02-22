Map discovered showing history behind Langholm's Common Riding

Play Brightcove video

Watch as Matthew Taylor visits Margaret Poole to view the discovery on Langholm's Common Riding

A map and a court document has been discovered in Langholm which showcases the history behind the common riding in the town.

It's a tradition that dates back to the 1700s, and is synonymous with the region.

The map and court document was discovered and then shown to Margaret Poole who then realised the significance behind the find.

One of the document's discovered set out the path of the common riding. Credit: ITV Border

Speaking on discovering the documents she said: "Initially I thought the map was an old estate map.

"It wasn’t until I actually saw it that I realised it was much more precious than any estate map.

"It was the original piece of land that the townsfolk had gone to the court of session to preserve their piece of comity where they were allowed to gather peats, cut flaks and gather stones.

"The said comity is not to be divided but it thereby reserved as common for the use of those having interest therein."

The map and documents relate back to 1759 when the three owners of the Ten Marks Land of Langholm went to the Court of Session in Edinburgh relating to land in the town.

The court ruled that the land including the Common Moss and Kilngreen belonged to the community.

