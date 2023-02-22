Play Brightcove video

Watch as Andy gives this video report on what it is like living on the front line in Ukraine

A Penrith man has spoken about his experience of working as a teacher in bunkers underground in Ukraine amid the ongoing war.

Andy spoke about the constant bombing in the country and the "horror and terror" experienced as a result of Vladimir Putin's invasion last year.

Living in Ukraine during the time of the invasion, Andy spoke of the fear and panic that engulfed the capital city Kyiv.

He said: "We were trapped. We knew that the war was coming. When the day came and the bombs started landing we couldn’t go anywhere.

“Three million people trying to leave the city of Kyiv left everything gridlocked. We waited it out and got out on the second day by hitchhiking. There was machine gun fire in the distance and the Russians were quickly approaching."

When looking back over the last 12 months Andy spoke about the fear he has faced and also how the war brought him great satisfaction in helping people.

He said: “It has been a year of horror and terror but also a year of great achievement, a lot of things have happened this year that I never would have expected.

"Hosting 100 refugees in Western Ukraine for 10 weeks, helping Ukrainian refugees get visas to come to the UK, returning myself to the UK and then returning back.

“When I haven’t been teaching I have been volunteering close to the front lines in my spare time and on my days off. Raising money from people in the UK and my friends in America and buying products or getting products donated and driving to liberated areas.

“It is a desperate situation there in the east, people are living there in a bad situation. We are definitely living in a new normal with air raid sirens going off, the weekly bombing and teaching underground for up to seven hours in the cold and the darkness. We have no power 10-12 hours per day."

