Catch up on Representing Border 23 February 2023

On tonight's programme - in the SNP leadership race Humza Yousaf is under fire for his record as Health Secretary, as one of his rivals Kate Forbes acknowledges her comments on gay marriage have caused hurt. We consider the first week of the contest with our regular commentators Joyce McMillan from The Scotsman and Alex Massie from The Times. Also on the programme- a year on from Russia's invasion refugees and the Ukrainian community in Scotland remember loved ones lost.

