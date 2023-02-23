A man caught on the M6 in North Cumbria with cannabis potentially worth more than a quarter of a million pounds may be sent to prison.

Harikson Shkurti, aged 23, was driving a silver Audi on the M6 southbound between Southwaite and Junction 41, near Penrith at 1:25pm on 8 December 2021 when he was stopped by police.

Officers searched the vehicle and discovered 306 cannabis plants, valued at up to £257,000, inside cardboard boxes in the boot.

Shkurti appeared at Carlisle Crown Court on Thursday 23 February and pleaded guilty to possessing the class B controlled drug with intent to supply it.

Defence lawyer Clarkson Baptiste told the court: “My client has no previous convictions and has entered a timely guilty plea in these proceedings.”

Judge Richard Archer agreed to Mr Baptistle’s request for an adjournment of the case and preparation of a probation service pre-sentence report.

“In this case I feel it would assist the court,” said Mr Baptistle.

“In my submission he is somebody who could be rehabilitated in the community.”

Shkurti, of Edinburgh, was granted unconditional bail and is due to be sentenced at the crown court on Friday 24 March.

The judge warned all sentencing options, including immediate custody, would be open to him.

