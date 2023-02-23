Play Brightcove video

Paul Walker from Discover Carlisle discusses the theme of this year's City of Lights event.

People can enjoy a “spectacular sound and light experience” in Carlisle this week, as the annual City Of Lights event gets underway tonight, Thursday 23 February.

The three-day event will feature lighting installations at the city’s key historic landmarks, including a projected display themed on science inside Carlisle Cathedral, as well as in the grounds of Tullie House Museum and Art Gallery and Carlisle Castle.

The event takes place over three evenings concluding on Saturday 25 February with time slots to see each of the displays between 6:45pm and 9:00pm.

People attending the event will start at Carlisle Cathedral, with projections inside and outside of the cathedral building, before moving on to Tullie House and then ending at Carlisle Castle.

Historic buildings in the city centre will also be illuminated, including the Citadel and Court Square.

The City of Lights event is organised by the Discover Carlisle team at Carlisle City Council, lighting installation company Luxmuralis, and Cumbria County Council’s street lighting team.

Cllr Stephen Higgs, Portfolio Holder for Culture, Heritage and Leisure at Carlisle City Council, said: “This year’s event will incorporate the inside of Carlisle Cathedral as well as outside the Fratry and will bring a new element to the event. We have worked hard to make this event bigger and better featuring Carlisle Cathedral, Tullie House and Carlisle Castle.”

Artist Peter Walker and composer David Harper form the Luxmuralis artistic collaboration ‘Luxmuralis’. Through their lighting installations and sound art pieces they transform and reinterpret spaces all over the country, helping their audience to “take a physical and emotional journey.”

Peter Walker said: “Sound and light art will be projected onto the architectural features of Carlisle Castle and Carlisle Cathedral transforming and enveloping the space. Visitors will view individual light and sound art installations digitally and artistically which highlight the architectural features of the space.

“The artwork ‘Science’ is designed to enable people to explore and contemplate the contributions of science and human understanding of the physical world around us.

“The artwork explores chemistry and biology and interprets artistically the scale of molecules, cells and DNA as well as exploring the history of science, the contributions of science to humanity, and offers a reflection upon famous scientists past and present.”

Tickets are available from the Carlisle Tourist Information Centre and Discover Carlisle website, and provide access to all the venues on the same night.

