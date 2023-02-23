Mountain rescue leaders have issued a warning about using smartphones to navigate areas of the Lake District where mobile reception is poor.

More than 70 people from nine mountain rescue teams took part in an operation to find a missing fell walker who had reported himself lost on the ridge between Scafell Pike and Great End at 6:30pm on Monday 20 February.

Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team (WMRT) were alerted by Cumbria Police and made contact with the man who was using his smartphone to navigate, despite having a weak phone signal.

WMRT advised him to stay where he was and to shelter from the wind.

A wider search, supported by rescue teams and dogs from across Cumbria and the North East was "mounted in incredibly difficult conditions" when WMRT were unable to locate the man at that location and lost mobile contact due to the weak signal.

The hiker was located at 2:30pm the following day, Tuesday 21 February, and was suffering from hypothermia, knee, leg and foot injuries.

Teams carrying a stretcher gave him treatment before he was carried off the hill and taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for WMRT said: “We rarely comment on a rescue, but in this case, we would like to say he was very, very fortunate to have survived his ordeal. We also have to say that Google Maps on smart phones are not suitable for navigating on the hills.

“They lack detail and will not work with a flat battery. There is no substitute for a map and compass and being able to use them. They can save one's life.”

