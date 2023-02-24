Cost of living support events to be held across west Cumbria

A series of public drop-in events to promote the advice and support available with the cost of living crisis will commence in west Cumbria next week.

The events will be held across four different venues in Allerdale and Copeland with the first set to take place at Millom Guide Hall on Tuesday 28 February between 10:00am and 2:00pm.

This will be followed by sessions at Wigton Market Hall on Wednesday 1 March between 12:00pm and 7:00pm; Workington Christ Central Church on Tuesday 7 March between 12:00pm and 7:00pm, and Cleator Moor Civic Hall on Wednesday 8 March between 12:00pm and 7:00pm.

Cumbria County Council says there is no need to book on to the sessions and anyone that would like to attend can drop in at anytime during the events.

Several different support service providers will be available to talk to at the events.

Tamsin Beattie, Community Development Officer with Cumbria County Council, said: “I urge anyone living or working in west Cumbria to come along and find out more about the wide range of support available in your local area. Not just to help yourself, but also those you support and care about with the cost of living and better health."

Cllr Deborah Earl, Cumbria County Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Health and Community Services, said: “I hope as many people as possible can make it to the events but if you can’t, there’s a lot of useful information on the county council website to point people in the right direction if they need support with the cost of living.”

