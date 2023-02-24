Windermere Ferry will be closed to vehicles for two weeks from Monday 27 February.

The service will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists but vehicles will be unable to use the ferry due to “essential utility work” in the area.

Electricity North West is upgrading the power supply in Windermere and Bowness to enable electric vehicle charging points to be installed.

Cumbria County Council says the works will also pave the way to serve an electric ferry.

Engineers will be working on the B5285 road starting from Ferry Nab on Monday 27 February for approximately two weeks.

Further works will then commence under temporary traffic lights, which will allow vehicles to resume access to the Windermere Ferry service.Councillor Keith Little, Cumbria County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport said: “It’s great news that Electricity North West are upgrading the network in Windermere which will ensure that there will be adequate electric charging points in the area for locals and visitors for years to come.

Cumbria County Council says the works will also pave the way to serve an electric ferry. Credit: Cumbria County Council

“We apologise for the disruption that the temporary vehicle restrictions will cause. I’d like to thank the public in advance for their patience and understanding whilst these works take place.”

John Wilkinson, who is in charge of the works for Electricity North West, added:“The £1m investment we’re making by installing new underground electricity cables is major for the people of Windermere along with the hundreds of thousands of visitors the town attracts each year.

“The new cables will not only pave the way for the installation of Windermere’s first electric ferry but also the potential to install electric vehicle charging points in car parks throughout Windermere and Bowness.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...