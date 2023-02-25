Carlisle MP to stand again in upcoming general election

The MP for Carlisle has been selected to fight for the constituency again in the next general election.

John Stevenson who has been the sitting MP since 2010, will defend his majority of 8,319 in 2025.

"It's been a privilege and an honour to represent Carlisle in Parliament," he told ITV News Border.

"I've done it now for 13 years and I never take it for granted. So I am delighted that my local association have selected me for the next general election and I will go into that election fighting on my record and I hope the people of Carlisle will endorse me once more."

His main rival will be the newly-selected Labour candidate Julie Minns - her party came second in 2019 with 15,340 votes compared to the Conservative vote of 23,659.

The proposed boundary changes, which would take in some of the neighbouring constituency of Penrith and the Border - which is a traditional Conservative supporting area - is likely to make it easier for Mr Stevenson to defend his seat.

Mr Stevenson said that current national polling which shows Labour has a big lead over the Conservatives will change in the coming 18 months before an election is called.

He believes that Carlisle has become more prosperous since 2010 and that people have benefited from the Conservative's being in power.

"You've seen Carlisle start to grow. There's a lot more housing going on and a lot of public sector investment has gone in and there's a lot in the pipeline; the Garden Village, the ring road, the Citadels and the station.

"And we've also seen the private sector come into the city, which is extremely important because they are the wealth creators. So I've seen Carlisle develop and I think it's now become the regional."

