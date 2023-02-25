Hundreds attend vigil in Carlisle marking a year since Russia invaded Ukraine

Around 200 people have been holding a vigil in the centre of Carlisle to mark the one year anniversary of the war in Ukraine.

The event, which was organised by Carlisle One World Centre and members of the Ukrainian Community, was aimed at showing solidarity with the people of the war-torn country.

Ukrainian fags, armbands and other items were being sold at to raise money to support those affected by the conflict.

Organiser, Alla Stoica, said: "We are here today to mark the first anniversary of the war. It's obviously one year ago when the war started.

"It was a shocking act for everyone in Ukraine because we didn't expect it and we never believed it would happen.

"One year later, we are still in a war with Russia. So we are just here to raise awareness, to remind the war world that the war is still ongoing."

Play Brightcove video

Russia invaded its neighbour on 24 February 2022, following a massive build up of troops on the border with Ukraine.

Since then, tens of thousands of people are thought to have died, though estimates of the true numbers vary.

Civilians have also been caught up in the conflict with thousands of homes and businesses destroyed.

Hundreds of Ukrainian families have come to live in Cumbria and South Scotland after fleeing their homeland.

The vigil, held near the market cross in Carlisle, is one of a number of events which are being held over the weekend.

Tomorrow, there will be a special service at Carlisle Cathedral at 3pm when the victims of the war will be remembered and prayers will be said on behalf of those suffering during the conflict.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...