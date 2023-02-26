A community in Keswick is in shock after precious objects were stolen from a church.

Thieves raided St John's Church in the town last week.

They made off with a number of items used in holy communion, and other silver objects, from a locked safe. Over a thousand pounds was also stolen.

The thieves broke into the church and smashed through a large wooden door before drilling the lock from the safe.

The church has been forced to borrow items so it can continue with the Church of England worship rituals.

Reverend Hope said that members of the congregation were 'gutted' when the theft was discovered by a church warden on Monday morning.

The vicar says many of the items were priceless: "Some of it goes back to when the church was built, sponsored by the Marshall family of Castle Manor.

"A lot of it was also Keswick industrial arts and crafts. So it's part of the history of the town as well.

"And so it's not just its value as scrap, but actually we've lost something part of the history of the place, history of the community, too."

The £1,200 which was stolen was being saved for church projects.

The silverware has yet to be valued but is thought to be worth tens of thousands of pounds.

St John's Church was built in 1836 by the eminent architect Anthony Salvin.

It is a grade II listed building.

