Budget stalemate forces collapse of Dumfries and Galloway council coalition

The coalition running Dumfries and Galloway Council has collapsed and its SNP leader has stood down after it failed to get approval for its annual budget.

Cllr Stephen Thompson said he was left with no alternative but to step away from the role, after councillors opted against plans to increase council tax by 6.5% - instead backing proposals by the Conservatives which will see a rise of just 6% percent.

It will mean a rise of just over £75 in the annual council tax bill for Band D properties from 2024.

Cllr Thompson said: " I think in good faith, the proper thing to do because our budget didn't win the support on the day and the Conservative opposition budget did. So it was untenable for me to remain as the convener of the council."

It comes just weeks after the ruling coalition was rocked by the news that Labour had quit its leadership role.

Labour put forward its own budget proposals which were also unsuccessful. Labour councillors then abstained.

The council is likely to meet in the next week to decide who should run the authority, with the potential that the Conservatives could govern as a minority administration.

In the meantime, Richard Brodie - the council's only Liberal Democrat - will act as leader until a new one is decided.

