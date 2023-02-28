Catch up on Representing Border - 28 February 2023

Play Brightcove video

On tonight's programme - the growing pressure on the Scottish Government to pause or bin their flagship Deposit Return recycling scheme, but Ministers insist it's still on track to launch this August. Also tonight - the ruling coalition on Dumfries and Galloway Council collapses and its SNP leader stands down after failing to get approval for its budget. And as the campaign to succeed Nicola Sturgeon gets into full swing, what do SNP members want to hear from the three candidates vying to be the next First Minister? We hear from Borders activists and Peter MacMahon asks Professor James Mitchell about the make up and views of the SNP membership.

Keep up to date with all of the political news from the South of Scotland on social media: