Fishing across Allonby Bay will be banned from June when the area is granted new protections to allow marine life off the north-west Cumbria coast to recover, the Environment secretary has confirmed.

The area will be designated as a Highly Protected Marine Area (HPMA) to ensure species such as sponge, soft coral, seaweed, sea squirt, anemone and reef-building honeycomb worms can thrive in the Bay.

The plans have been revised to allow for an area where recreational angling can take place, though commercial fishing, dredging and construction within the designated zone will not be permitted.

The move increases protections on Allonby Bay, which has been a designated Marine Conservation Zone since 2016.

In a written statement, Therese Coffey said: "The revised Allonby Bay HPMA boundary allows for an area of recreational angling, including access for disabled anglers, and for other activities to continue due to its importance to the community and takes account of the needs of Maryport Harbour and the Port of Silloth while still delivering important biodiversity benefits."

Two other areas - Dolphin Head off the coast of Sussex and Farne Deep off the Northumberland Coast - will also be granted the new status. Other sites are also being considered.

