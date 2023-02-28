Delay to arrival of Windermere's new electric car ferry

A new electric car ferry for Windermere will arrive later than first thought.

Cumbria County Council said it intended to have the new ferry - which will replace the decades-old Mallard craft - delivered by the spring of 2024.

However in a report produced ahead of a meeting of Westmorland and Furness shadow authority, Cllr Andrew Jarvis, cabinet member for finance, said that Cumbria County Council had made the decision not to award a contract to deliver the replacement ferry following an 'extensive procurement process'.

He said: "Therefore, the existing ferry, the Mallard, will need to remain in service for longer than originally planned."

No estimate has been given for when the new vessel will now arrive. Credit: Cumbria County Council

A total of £894,000 has been earmarked for "essential works" to the ferry and slipway and to provide the infrastructure needed for the new electric vehicle.

No estimate has yet been given for when it will now be delivered - however, councillors say the authority remains 'committed' to providing a "reliable and sustainable service on the much-valued Windermere Ferry".

Cllr Peter Thornton, cabinet member for highways and assets on the Westmorland and Furness shadow authority, said: "We will be picking up the matter from the county council and looking to a new procurement process to secure a new, electric-powered ferry," he said.

"In the meantime, we will be doing some work on Mallard to extend its life and increase reliability in high winds.

