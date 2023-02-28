Police appeal after van set alight in Hawick

Police are calling for information after a van was deliberately set on fire in Hawick.

Officers believe it happened at around 3am on Monday 27 February on the Ramsay Road area of the town.

A Ford Transit tipper that was parked on the street was found burning. No one was injured and firefighters extinguished the blaze.Detective Constable Claire White said: “We are treating this as wilful fire-raising and asking anyone who can assist with our enquiries to get in touch.“In particular, anyone with private CCTV or dash-cam footage that might help with our investigation is asked to make contact with officers.”Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0422 of Monday, 27 February.

They can also make a call anonymously to the charity Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...