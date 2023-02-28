Stunning snaps show Northern Lights over Dumfries

Stunning snaps have shown the Northern Lights putting on a celestial show above Dumfries.

Conditions were just right for Kelly Ross to capture the phenomenon illuminating the night sky on the night of Monday 27 February.

It was the second night in a row that the lights were visible.

The lights put on a colourful display for the second night in a row. Credit: Kelly Ross

The Northern Lights, also known as the aurora borealis, can only sometimes be seen from the UK. The lights are caused when atoms and molecules in the earth's atmosphere collide with particles from the sun.

This week the lights have been visible as far south as Dorset, Oxfordshire and Wiltshire.

Did you capture pictures of the Northern Lights over Cumbria or the South of Scotland? Send us your pictures to amyandian@itv.com.

The northern lights seen over the Hebrides in Scotland Credit: Hannah Close/PA

