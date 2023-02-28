A Borders woman was swept off her feet when a Persian rug that had taken pride of place in her home sold for almost £11,000 at auction.

The vintage wool Turkish Oushak rug went under the hammer at Browns in Jedburgh.

Despite it being damp and well-trodden, it returned a much higher fee than its more modest original estimate.

Valuers said it was a "lovely surprise" to the unidentified woman that the rug, decorated with the 'Tree of Life', was such a rarity and proved to be well in demand among online and telephone bidders.

Angus Milner-Brown, who valued the rug, said: "The 140-year-old Oushak was decorated in the centre with multiple flower heads within a network of vine-like tendrils, with an unusual teal blue field and with a rather unusual pink and umber border.

"The pink in particular had faded and run with the fabric. The wool weft was well worn after years of foot traffic. However, despite all this there was enormous private and trade interest.

"The size and rare colourisation of the piece is very much in fashion and the carpet literally flew with bidders competing on both the internet and phone.

"It is always lovely to find a hidden gem like this locally and it provided a lovely surprise to the vendor."

Among the other items sold at the auction was a still life painting of roses by Scottish artist Stuart Park, which sold for £1,200 - well above its original estimate.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...