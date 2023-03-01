A former Carlisle United midfielder has heard he could receive a prison sentence for assaulting a social club doorman in west Cumbria just hours after a summer friendly match.

Kyle Dempsey, 27, and his 50-year-old dad Michael Shane Dempsey appeared in the dock at Carlisle Crown Court on 1 March.

Wearing a black suit, black tie and white shirt, Dempsey junior - who now plays for League One side Bolton Wanderers - paused briefly before entering a guilty plea to assaulting Daryl Jarvis, causing him actual bodily harm, on 16 July last year.

His father also pleaded guilty to an actual bodily assault on Mr Jarvis, a former rugby league professional who further admitted damaging a door belonging to Maryport Labour Club on that date.

Not guilty pleas had been indicated to the assault charge by a solicitor on behalf of both defendants during a first magistrates’ court hearing in January.

Their offences were committed during an incident at the Maryport club which was reported to have occurred at around 10.40pm — hours after Bolton’s pre-season friendly at Carlisle United’s Brunton Park.

During the earlier magistrates’ court hearing, it was alleged by a prosecutor that both Kyle and Michael Dempsey had been involved in a “group attack” which left the victim with “heavy bleeding to his head due to a cut, bruised ribs, suspected broken nose and chipped teeth”.

A basis of plea has been proposed on behalf of the defendants which, according to their legal team after the hearing, states that “self-defence by both men was a little bit excessive”.

A provisional sentencing date has been set for 11 April.

Both Kyle Dempsey, of Blackpool, and Michael Dempsey, of Whitecroft, Maryport, remain on unconditional bail.

Judge Archer told them: “The fact that I am re-admitting you to bail and the fact that I am ordering pre-sentence reports in each of your cases should not be taken as any indication by either or both of you as to what the likely sentence will be.

“All sentencing options remain open, up to and including a custodial sentence.”