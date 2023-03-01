Residents in north and west Cumbria will see their council tax bill increase by almost five per cent after councillors agreed a new budget.

Cumberland Council's Shadow Authority met at Carlisle's Civic Centre today and agreed on the budget for 2023/24.

Thirty-six councillors voted in favour of the budget, with the authority's seven Conservative Party members abstaining.

The 4.99 per cent increase was voted through by 42 votes in favour and one against.

Cumberland Council will replace the existing entities of Carlisle City Council, Copeland Borough Council and Allerdale Borough Council on 1 April, meaning all council services will be administered by one authority.

The government announced how it planned to reorganise council services in Cumbria in 2021, with two new councils - one in the east of the county and one in the west.

The then Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick picked the proposal for:

Cumberland Council in the west covering the existing areas of Allerdale, Carlisle and Copeland

Westmorland and Furness Council in the east covering the existing areas of Barrow, Eden and South Lakeland

A legal challenge from Cumbria County Council was brushed off by the Government with the authority later withdrawing its request for a judicial review.