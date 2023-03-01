A new set of guidance has been launched to help keep visitors safe in the Lake District safe.

Local businesses and mountain rescue teams have helped to create the 'toolkit', which includes weather forecasts, warnings and recommended walking routes.

It's hoped the advice could reduce the number of avoidable emergency callouts. In 2021 mountain rescue volunteer crews responded to more than 680 incidents.

Richard Warren, Chairman of the Lake District Search and Mountain Rescue Association said: "We came across the AdventureSmart campaign around 5 years ago and have invested heavily since then.

"It works to make outdoor adventure enjoyable, inclusive and at the same time safer. Handling the fast-growing numbers of rescues really reinforced a need for improved and focused diverse messaging to reduce the 1 in 4 truly avoidable lost and overdue call-outs."

The toolkit is being launched by AdventureSmart UK and the Lake District Visitor Safety Group.

The Lake District is among the most popular tourist destinations in the UK.

The kit will be given to local hospitality businesses, to offer proactive advice to guests on how best to explore the region's beauty spots safely.

Katie Read, Tourism & Cultural Development Officer with Copeland Borough Council said

"It will allow business owners to confidently advise their customers and make sure their stay is memorable for all the right reasons. We all want visitors to enjoy our area as fully as possible - this will help them do that safely, supported by the amazing and practical advice in the toolkit."

The AdventureSmart advice for everyone heading out to explore the Lake District is to ask;

Am I confident I have the knowledge and skills for the day?

Do I know what the weather will be like?

Do I have the right gear?

Paul Donovan, Co-Lead for the AdventureSmart.uk campaign said: "Hospitality businesses and retailers are well-placed to gently nudge visitors to take responsibility for their own safety, whether that be by providing information in their welcome packs, providing the day's weather forecast with the breakfast menu or suggesting appropriate routes.

He added: "We are asking businesses to talk to visitors about being adventure smart, to encourage them to make their good day better by taking some simple actions to help them enjoy our hills and countryside safely."