SNP candidate: Scotland would have own currency 'within months' of independence

An SNP leadership candidate says Scotland would have its own currency "within months" of independence, if she became leader.

Ash Regan told Representing Border Scotland would not "be credible" as an independent country if it was "at the mercy of another country's currency".

The former Community Safety minister said she was confident sterling would be relied on "only for a couple of months" after independence.

The other candidates to become leader of the SNP, and Scotland's First Minister, are Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and Finance Secretary Kate Forbes.