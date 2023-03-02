Carlisle is set to host its first 'Teenage Market' - a nationwide initiative to transform town and city centres with the creativity of young people.

People aged between eight to 25 years old can apply to have a stall in Carlisle City Centre.

The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday 22 April.

Carlisle City Councillor Marilyn Bowman, Portfolio holder for Economy, Enterprise and Housing, said: “This is great news for Carlisle and for any young budding entrepreneurs. It will give young traders and performers a chance to showcase their creative products and talents for free.

"The energy, diversity and vibrancy of the young people who take part in Teenage Markets is helping to breathe life back into high streets all across the country, with events now being run in over 25 locations.

"We’re pleased to see Carlisle will soon be one of those areas.”

The initiative was set up by teenage brothers Joe and Tom Barratt.

Co-creator of The Teenage Market, Joe Barratt, said: “The Teenage Market really is the key to identifying a new generation of market traders by making young people an active part of our town centres.

"We are delighted that Carlisle is giving young people a free platform to get their businesses off the ground and showcase their creative talents.”

He added: “I’d encourage any creative young person to get involved with The Teenage Market as there are so many positive opportunities that can come out of it.”

After applications are submitted, organisers will be in touch to let applicants know if they have been allocated a free stall or performance slot.

Councillor Cyril Weber, chair of Carlisle Local Committee (Cumbria County Council) said: “The County Council is delighted to be organising this event in partnership with Carlisle City Council to give a free platform in the city centre to aspiring young entrepreneurs and performers to showcase their creative talents.

“We hope local young people will seize the opportunity to be part of the first Teenage Market in Carlisle, by selling things they have made within a market setting, or make their performance debut in the centre of Carlisle.

“Market trading is a great way for young people to learn many important skills for running a business and bring their business ideas to life. On the day we hope to see the future market traders of Carlisle animate our Market Square, and I’d encourage everyone to visit the market and support our local young people.”

