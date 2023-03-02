The Caledonian Sleeper is set to be taken into public ownership following the Scottish Government's announcement to appoint a public body to manage and operate the service.

The Scottish Government will terminate the contract of Serco's franchise agreement on 25 June.

The service runs through Cumbria, Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders with some trains calling at Carlisle.

A Caledonian Sleeper statement said: "Caledonian Sleeper’s services will continue to operate as normal, and guests will be able to experience the excellent service that our dedicated onboard teams are recognised for delivering."

The decision now means that the Scottish Government are running all of their rail passenger services in public ownership.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "RMT has campaigned tirelessly for this win, and I congratulate every part of the union who had a hand in making this a reality.

"The Scottish government has done the right thing and now joins the Welsh government in bringing all passenger services into public ownership.

"We thank the sterling work done by Richard Leonard MSP and other Scottish politicians who have supported us in this successful campaign.

"This decision should be a wake-up call to the Department for Transport in Westminster, to end its failed obsession with privatisation and bring the whole railway system into public ownership."

STUC Deputy General Secretary Dave Moxham said: “This is a welcome move from the Transport Minister and we’re pleased the Scottish Government has acted in the public interest.

"Our movement has long called for this service to be a public asset, not a private commodity.

“We need to ensure that real, sustained funding is allocated to the Sleeper in addition to our entire public transport network. We must take workers with us on our journey to create a greener, more affordable rail service.

"This cannot be done on the cheap and we will work with the Scottish Government to continue our journey to net-zero, creating a fairer, more sustainable transport system that works for the public, not the profiteer."

