Watch as various buildings and iconic landmarks in Carlisle are showcased using light and sound.

Carlisle's City of Lights festival has been branded a 'resounding success' by Cumbria County Council.

Various buildings and landmarks throughout the city were showcased using light and sound.

Various historical landmarks in Carlisle were transformed using light and sound. Credit: Stuart Walker

Around 4,000 visitors attended the event which took place between Thursday 23 to Saturday 25 February.

This year's City of Lights theme was science and featured lighting of the city’s historic landmarks and a sound and light experience inside and outside Carlisle Cathedral, and also within the grounds of Tullie House Museum and Art Gallery and Carlisle Castle.

Carlisle City Cllr Stephen Higgs, Portfolio Holder for Culture, Heritage and Leisure said: “Carlisle City of Lights was a resounding success and I’d like to thank all those in involved in making it happen.

"It has been part of our events programme since 2020 and we have worked hard to make this event bigger and better featuring Carlisle Cathedral, Tullie House and Carlisle Castle.

"It was the last large scale event organised by Carlisle City Council and was a fitting end to our spectacular programme.”

The event welcomed around 4,000 visitors to Carlisle. Credit: Stuart Walker

The event also saw buildings illuminated including the Citadel and Court Square.

Cllr Cyril Weber, Chair of Cumbria County Council’s Local Committee for Carlisle, added: “My sincere thanks go out to everyone involved in making this event happen and also to everyone who attended."

