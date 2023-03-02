Catch up on Representing Border - 2nd March 2023

Play Brightcove video

On tonight's programme - after almost 16 years in government, serving first as Finance, then Education and now Covid Recovery Secretary, John Swinney announces he'll leave government when a new First Minister is appointed later this month. Peter MacMahon speaks to the outgoing Deputy First Minister. We also have highlights of the first hustings of the SNP Leadership campaign. And our regular commentators Joyce McMillan and Alex Massie join Peter to consider the generational change at the top of Scottish politics.

