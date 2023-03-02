A new leader for Dumfries and Galloway Council will be appointed next week following the resignation of Councillor Stephen Thompson.

The coalition running Dumfries and Galloway Council collapsed last week and its SNP leader stood down after it failed to get approval for its annual budget.

A special meeting has now been organised to appoint a new council leader, convener and civic head.

The full council will meet on Tuesday 7 March at 10:30am where elected members will agree to the new appointments.

A Dumfries and Galloway Council statement said: "Following the resignation of the Convener and Leader of the Council, Cllr Stephen Thompson, at Full Council yesterday, a special meeting of Dumfries and Galloway’s Full Council has been called for Tuesday 7 March at 10.30am.

"There, Elected Members will agree to the appointment of a new Convener, Leader and Civic Head.

"Once a new Council Leader has been selected, Members will then agree to the appointment of the Chair and Vice Chair roles of Committees and Sub Committees.

"Appointment of representatives to outside bodies will also be decided at this meeting."

Mr Thompson said he was left with no alternative but to step away from the role, after councillors opted against plans to increase council tax by 6.5% - instead backing proposals by the Conservatives which will see a rise of just 6% percent.

