A lifesaving overdose treatment spray is set to be given to police officers in Dumfries and Galloway.

Around 300 officers are set to receive pouches containing two intra-nasal Naloxone sprays, plus casualty information cards which are being distributed for the first time to all constables, sergeants and inspectors.

Naloxone is an emergency first aid treatment for use in a potentially life-threatening overdose situation.

It works by reversing the respiratory suppression caused by opioids and opiates and can provide extra time for survival until an ambulance arrives.

Constable David Packer attended an incident in February where a casualty was showing the typical signs of opioid-related overdose, including pin point pupils, blue lips and shallow breathing, which officers are taught about during Naloxone training.

PC Packer said: “I laid the person on the floor and administered Naloxone before putting them in the recovery position.

"They began to show signs of recovery after a short time and his breathing rate improved. By the time paramedics arrived he was sitting up and talking to me.

“I felt the Naloxone was very effective, and I was confident giving it after completing the training, which was really informative and gave step-by-step instructions. Knowing that it can save a life, I feel it’s a vital tool for police officers to carry and help preserve lives in our communities.”

The lifesaving equipment is worn by officers alongside their standard issue equipment after officers have completed an online training course.

Chief Superintendent Carol McGuire, Divisional Commander, said: “The role of policing goes beyond law enforcement and preservation of life lies at the very core of our duties.

"Equipping our officers here in Dumfries and Galloway with Naloxone enhances their existing extensive first aid skills and helps them to fulfil that responsibility.

“Drug misuse can have a devastating effect on individuals, families and entire communities.

"By working alongside partner agencies, I very much hope the carriage of Naloxone by our officers helps to saves lives and positively change attitudes.”

In a bid to combat Scotland's drug death rates a public health approach has been taken and officers have carried Naloxone as a pilot since 2021.

Since officers in Scotland began carrying Naloxone, it has been administered at least 128 times.

In 2021, there were 1,330 drug related deaths in Scotland, with the figure remaining the second highest annual total.

Scotland also has the highest drug related deaths rate in Europe, with a rate 3.7 times higher than the UK average.

