World Book Day is being celebrated throughout the region as children dress up in their favourite costumes of characters.

Throughout Cumbria libraries celebrated World Book Day by hosting a series of costume swaps.

Hundreds of Cumbrian families responded with a range of costumes donated and distributed among the community.

Some of the costumes donated and distributed throughout the community. Credit: Cumbria County Council

Cllr Deborah Earl, Cabinet Member for Public Health and Local Communities, said: “This is a wonderful celebration of literature and community.

"The costume swaps hosted by Cumbria Libraries for World Book Day bring joy to hundreds of children and families. It's heart-warming to see the positive response and support from the Cumbrian community, with so many costumes donated and shared.

“By promoting recycling, easing financial burdens and inspiring children to explore literature, Cumbria Libraries have once again demonstrated their commitment to supporting their communities.”

Children dressed up as their favourite literary characters, including Harry Potter, Where’s Wally, lions, pirates, and princesses.

