Bishop of Carlisle looks back at his time in Cumbria ahead of retirement

Watch as Fiona Marley Paterson speaks to the Bishop of Carlisle following his announcement he is retiring

The Bishop of Carlisle has spoken of his "sadness" at leaving the role as he gets ready to retire at the end of August.

The Rt Rev'd James Newcome first came to the county in 2002, following his appointment as the Suffragan Bishop of Penrith.

Seven years later he was appointed the Diocesan Bishop.

This week Bishop James sent a letter to all clergy and Church of England schools in the Diocese, signalling his plans to retire at the end of August.

A special service of thanksgiving for his ministry is planned for 16 July at Carlisle Cathedral.

Speaking on his time in the county, he spoke of the many challenges Cumbria has faced in recent years.

He said: "There have been a number of sad moments. There was foot in mouth which was just coming to an end as I arrived. We have had the shootings over on the west coast, which was enormous and attracted world wide attention.

"A number of floods which we are all aware about, not least here in Keswick and most recently the covid outbreak.

“In many ways I have found those times very fulfilling because you really feel like you are doing your job when you are enabling others to come through things like that.

The Bishop though did not feel as though his time in Cumbria would be remembered as one for negative emotions, he said: “My overwhelming sense is not one of sadness or sorrow but of joy.

"I have been impressed at the extraordinary resilience, courage and faith of people in this county.

“Inevitably there have been difficult moments that one has had, like everybody I am sure in any sort of work. It would be wrong to pretend every moment had been wonderful, but the vast proportion of them have been really great."

