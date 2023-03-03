Play Brightcove video

Watch as Kieran Macfadzean speaks to Dub Pistols drummer Josh Thomas

The Dub Pistols have played all over the world touring the festival scenes across Europe and as far afield as New Zealand, but for their drummer Josh Thomas, his musical journey began with his grandad. Local Carlisle legend Micky Potts.

Micky was leader of the Gateway Jazz Band and used to own the brickyard when it was simply called Micks.

He died when Josh was just two years old so the young drummer never got to meet Micky, but Josh says his influence remains.

Josh said: "Everyone talks about him in town and it's great to hear and all I know from my grandad is what other people said and it's fantastic to hear.

"It's a hard act to follow because he was such a great musician. When we were kids growing up, we always had his music on so it was like he was there and hearing him every day through his records was really nice."

Josh spoke about the impact his musical grandfather has had on his life and how it has brought him to where he is in his career.

He said: "He started it off for everyone really. Through him, his musical legacy has sort of passed down through the generations.

"He had a couple of drummers. One called Brian Rogerson and Burt Holiday and they taught me drums way back in the day when I was a young kid.

"Since then music has always been a part of my life and a part of my family."

Josh says that this Saturday's gig is a special one for him after seven years away from playing in the city.

He speaks about how he has played at some of the biggest music venues throughout the globe, but returning to play in Carlisle is the one which will make feel the pressure the most.

He said: "Actually I think I'm more nervous playing this show than I was doing Glastonbury.

"Playing Glastonbury was a dream come true but it was all a big blur and I played my first ever show at The Brickyard when I was twelve-years-old and to come back here now with the Dub Pistols at this venue means a hell of a lot to me.

"It's nice to come back to my roots and see loads of friendly faces around town is great."

